Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

