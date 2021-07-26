KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 7.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 6,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

