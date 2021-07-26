Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

