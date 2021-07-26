Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $47.94

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $45.26. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 18,761 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
