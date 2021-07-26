Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $47.94

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $45.26. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 18,761 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

