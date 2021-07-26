Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

