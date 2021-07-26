Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $308.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

