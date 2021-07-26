Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $625.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.