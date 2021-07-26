Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

