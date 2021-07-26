Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $158.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

