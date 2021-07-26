Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $740,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 155.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.