Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

