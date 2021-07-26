Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after buying an additional 121,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 209,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

