Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.71 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

