Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $3,797,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

CPE opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

