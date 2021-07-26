Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $331.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $334.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.