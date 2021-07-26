Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

