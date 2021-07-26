KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on KSRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

