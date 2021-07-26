Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.65 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of 15.50 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.