Kusama (KSM) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $187.06 or 0.00497649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $212.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00112063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.50 or 1.00242093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00819653 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.