Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,121 shares of company stock valued at $574,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

