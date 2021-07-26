Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Landec worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

