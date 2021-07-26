Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.92% of Lands’ End worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE opened at $41.74 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

