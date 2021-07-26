LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.