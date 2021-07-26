Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LGO opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.96.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 1.8890526 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

