Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

