Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates C$20.09 Price Target for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$20.09 price target by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

TSE ARE traded down C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,577. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.20.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

