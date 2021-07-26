LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

