Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.19. Legrand has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

