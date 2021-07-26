Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Shares of LII stock opened at $320.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

