Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,251 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $21,267.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $21,632.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

