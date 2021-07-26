LGCY Network (LGCY) Achieves Market Cap of $29.82 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $472,890.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

