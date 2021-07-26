Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £76.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.57.

In other news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

