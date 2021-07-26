Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

