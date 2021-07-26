Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. 1,210,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,786. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.