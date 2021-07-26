Limestone Bancorp’s (LMST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LMST opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

