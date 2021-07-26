Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $299.18. 3,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,978. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

