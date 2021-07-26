Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $13.99. 73,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,414,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

