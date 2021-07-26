Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 2.120-2.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.12-$2.28 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $250.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

