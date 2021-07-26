Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 76 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $404.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

