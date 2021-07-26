Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

