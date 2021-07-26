Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $285.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

