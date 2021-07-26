Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

