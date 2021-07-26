Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 381.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Moderna were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $348.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,176,714.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,516 shares of company stock worth $72,264,634 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

