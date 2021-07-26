Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $175,147,000. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

