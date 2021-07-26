Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 9,860 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in L Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.