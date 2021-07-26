Loop Capital Begins Coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BXC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

