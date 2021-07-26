Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00103467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,932.56 or 0.99857616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.37 or 0.00817531 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.