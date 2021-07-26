Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

