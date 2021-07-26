Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $7.48 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

