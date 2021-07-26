LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $155.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,591. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

